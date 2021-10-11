CTE construction technology students install new sidewalk at CiTi campus

MEXICO – Students in the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation’s (CiTi) construction technology program install a hardscape sidewalk on campus as part of a project-based lesson designed to incorporate both construction and mathematics.
Students began the concrete paver sidewalk, which connects the Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) building and its outside exits to the rest of the CiTi campus, in early September after planning began in the spring.
“Students calculated the area of the project and determined how many precast concrete pavers would be needed for the initial project estimation,” construction technology instructor Craig Mahon said. “They also needed to calculate the volume to find the amount of sand and stone needed as well.”
Forty-two students in both Mahon’s morning and afternoon classes are dividing work to complete the project which is expected to be finished in October.
“The students really get an idea if they like that type of work by doing the hands-on aspect of it,” he said. “They look forward to working on the project and it really gives them gratification seeing everything come together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.