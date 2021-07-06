MEXICO - Thirty-one Oswego County high school students celebrated their graduation from the Career and Technical Education Certified Nursing Assistant program with year-end pinning ceremonies.
Students began the two-year program, traditionally offered only through in-person instruction, shortly before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like no other class before theirs, students successfully adapted to remote classroom learning while still managing to complete clinical work-based rotations at local healthcare facilities.
Clinical nursing instructor Lisa Barbera said students, before the pandemic, had experience with using Google Classroom software which gave them a strong advantage.
“I think they’ve done exceptionally well,” Barbera said. “Obviously, we’ve always learned infection control, but this year it was heightened and I think this class will be more aware of that topic more than any other class was previously.”
CNA program coordinator and clinical instructor Cynthia Farrella expects graduates to have a particularly easy transition into the healthcare field.
“Being able to get them into clinical rotations during the pandemic, I think that’s going to give them a jumpstart,” she said.
Pulaski Academy and Central School District senior Katherine Hefti, who received her CNA pin, said deciding to commit to the program after a transition to fully remote learning was one of the best decisions she has ever made. “Going back to clinical work made my whole senior year worth it,” Hefti said. “I wanted to advocate for people who can’t do it themselves, so being in a nursing home during this time was perfect.”
CiTi’s 2021 CNA program graduates are: Jenna Aragona, Kyra Baker, Emily Ballou, Ashleigh Besaw, Madison Brown, Melissa Button, Laura Carroll, Ashley Cornell, Avryel Dingle, Debra Dorr, Lillian Doughty, Montana Rose Goodnow, David Harvey III, Katherine Hefti, Gillian Hurley, Cali Manning, Noelle McDougal, Janna Moody, Alexis Moreau, Alissa Myles, Elora Race, Arissa Rendino, Emily Ridgeway, Elizabeth-Ann Rowland, Alyssa Rudd, Kamilyn Shaw, Natalyia Smith, Gwen Stanton, Kerigan Trudell, Ali Vincent and Alice Weigel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.