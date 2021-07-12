Career and Technical Education (CTE) students at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) were recently recognized as most employable in their class for final quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.
Each honoree is nominated by a teacher who has witnessed the student exhibit traits that are desired by employers. Nominees bring a variety of employable skills to their CTE program, from efficiency to timeliness to customer service.
The following students were recognized for the fourth quarter: Brett Hariott (welding); Samantha McRae (New Vision Allied Health); Grace Mason (culinary arts); Lauren Goss (New Vision Specialized Careers); Stefin Cooper (heavy equipment repair and operation); Emily Hamacher (digital media technology); Matt McCarty (construction technology); Darian Barber (welding); Nathan Carlin (welding); Emily Ballou (certified nursing assistant); Kyle Farmer (automotive technology); Paige Nitzke (early childhood education); Shane Kinter (public safety and justice); Aiden Seinoski (computer coding); and Kaila Loadwick (cosmetology).
The Oswego County Federal Credit Union sponsors the program and awards $50 gift cards to five of the honorees selected at random.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.