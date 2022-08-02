CTE students recognized as most employable for quarter four

Five students are selected at random for a gift card provided by the Oswego County Federal Credit Union as part of the CTE Most Employable Award nomination at CiTi.

MEXICO - Career and Technical Education (CTE) students at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation (CiTi) were recently recognized as most employable in their class for quarter four of the 2021-2022 school year.

The CTE Most Employable Award recognized students for character traits that make them employable in the field, and one student from each class is nominated each quarter. The program is supported by the Oswego County Federal Credit Union, who provides $50 gift cards to five students selected at random.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.