MEXICO — Career and technical education students from the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation were recognized with most employable awards for quarter four recently.
Nominated by instructors, the award acknowledges students for skills and traits that make them employable in the workforce.
Twelve students were nominated, and five students were selected from a random drawing for a gift card from the Oswego County Federal Credit Union. The gift card was mailed to students’ homes.
Students who were presented with most employable awards were: Adam Walton (Central Square), Kamden Hardy (Pulaski), Heather Hunt (APW), Paige Pierce (Fulton), Haylee Caputo (Central Square), Madison Watkins (Phoenix), William Monica (Central Square), Breanna Kimber (Fulton), Britney Baum (Fulton), Grace Deland (Oswego), Kayla Filiatrault (Sandy Creek) and Zachary Halliday (Central Square).
