MEXICO - Nearly 600 Oswego County students roamed the halls of the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation (CiTi) recently when a 10th grade orientation was hosted for their Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs.
“We hear so many students who didn’t know we had such hands-on programs,” said counselor Dave Eastman.
Students chose two programs they were interested in learning more about. They were then dismissed off to each program to see how a day might play out inside that classroom.
“For a lot of these students, seeing is believing,” said Eastman. “So, that was the goal to have these students see what the CTE programs have to offer.”
For a full list of career and technical offerings through CiTi, visit CiTiBoces.org/CTE.
