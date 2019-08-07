Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday signed a bill into law that allows schools to install cameras on school buses to catch drivers who unlawfully pass them.
Offenders would only receive tickets for illegally passing stopped buses if officers witnessed them in the act, but the new law allows evidence to be taken from stop-arm cameras on buses to prosecute violators.
Motorists who are caught illegally passing school buses by the cameras will be subject to a minimum $250 fine for a first offense, $275 for a second offense within 18 months and $300 for a third offense or more within 18 months.
“By signing this measure into law, we are providing school districts the tools they need to hold reckless drivers accountable and advancing New York State’s bold initiatives to keep our schoolchildren safe,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement.
