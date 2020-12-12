Cuomo vetoes $1.6 million Fulton forgiveness bill

FULTON – A bill passed almost unanimously by both houses of the state legislature to forgive a $1.6 million penalty assessed against the Fulton City School District over a clerical error has been vetoed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The school district claims to have inadvertently left one piece of paper out of its 2016-2017 renewal of its school bus transportation contract. As a result, the state considered the contract void and ordered the $1.6 million in transportation aid it awarded the district that year returned.
State Assemblyman and Minority Leader Will Barclay’s bill would have legalized, validated, ratified and confirmed that contract, thereby entitling the Fulton City School District to its $1.6 million in state transportation aid.
Barclay is now calling for an override of the governor’s veto.
“This veto unnecessarily harms students, parents and the district’s residents at a time when economic uncertainty is already at critical level,” Barclay said. “This is stress and anxiety they simply cannot afford right now. Whatever misguided agenda Gov. Cuomo has should not be the problem of the hard-working families in Fulton. He is making a bad situation worse.
“I am calling upon the Legislature to override this veto—we clearly have no shortage of support in both chambers—and finally implement a fix to an issue that should have been resolved years ago,” he continued. “Our school districts are under enough pressure from a global pandemic; they don’t need to add the governor’s misguided decision to the list of things keeping them awake at night.”
Cuomo claims forgiveness of Fulton’s $1.6 million repayment creates “new financial obligations not accounted for within the state’s financial plan.”
Barclay counters, “this is illogical and factually inaccurate. Indeed, this is critical funding that had already been appropriated.”
Fulton City School District Superintendent Brian Pulvino agrees.
“The money has already been appropriated,” he said. “This is actually a penalty on money we’ve already received.”
Pulvino said that although the district is expected to repay the $1.6 over three years, it has never been asked to do so, and the state has not taken back any of it yet.
“We’ll continue to fight this,” Pulvino said. “Cuomo has passed forgiveness bills in the past,” and as an example, Pulvino cited forgiveness granted to another district on a $20 million capital project.
“The inconsistency isn’t okay,” Pulvino said. “And for a capital project, we’re talking cases of paper. Literally, if I showed you this piece of paper (missing from the contract submission and the source of the $1.6 million penalty), it’s a piece of paper with two numbers on it. There shouldn’t be discrepancies like that. How can you forgive one clerical (error) in one district and not another?”
Pulvino said this is the third or fourth time Cuomo had vetoed forgiveness of Fulton’s penalty, that every time, both houses of the state legislature had passed a Fulton forgiveness bill almost unanimously, and that “the governor’s explanation is the same one every year.”
“It’s frustrating,” he said. “This is our fourth year.”
Furthermore, Pulvino blamed the state for failing to notify the district of the clerical error in order to avoid such a stiff penalty.
“There was never any contact telling us it (the one piece of paper) was missing,” he said. “We found out the next year. You’d think there’d be some mechanism. That’s a piece of legislation that’s been looked at too. There should be some semblance of requirement to let us know if something’s missing. You get them on everything else.”
Pulvino doesn’t believe the district can sue the state over this “because it’s a statute. To me,” he said, “maybe what needs to happen is the statute needs to be changed. That’s an approach some of the state organizations are trying to do.”
Meanwhile, Pulvino said, “This is something we’ve been trying to deal with, and we’ll continue to work closely with our local representatives. Our assemblyman and our senator have been very supportive. We appreciate their support throughout this.”
