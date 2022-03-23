CARTHAGE — Each month, two Carthage Central High School students are selected as Students of the Month based on their community service, academic achievements and overall character.
Honorees for January were Allison E. Curl and Caleb T. Ashlaw.
Caleb, the son of Mary Beth and Jason Ashlaw of Carthage, holds a 89.37 grade point average.
He was captain of the Comets varsity basketball team, a member of 12 Honors, aids with youth basketball and volunteers at his church.
After graduation, plans to enter an apprentice program through Davis Ulmer.
Allison, the daughter of Rebecca Curl of Fort Drum, holds a 97.7 GPA.
She is a member of the school’s Sustainability Corps, Key Club and National Honor Society. Allison achieved All-star honorable mention status and is a scholar athlete for soccer. She is also a volunteer reader at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
She plans to attend Clemson University to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.
The Student of the Month program is sponsored by Carthage Elks Lodge 1762. A dinner honoring all 2019-20 Elks Students of the Month will be held in the spring.
