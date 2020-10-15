CANTON — Whether describing for-profit distributors of misinformation, the New York Times or the entire free press, a catchall label has emerged since the 2016 U.S. presidential election: “fake news.”
First referenced in a December 2016 speech by Hillary Clinton and used regularly by President Donald J. Trump since January 2017, the phrase is the centerpiece of expert cybersecurity research, particularly in a major election year.
This month’s cybersecurity conference, hosted by SUNY Canton’s Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence and Cybersecurity, has featured weekly cybersecurity panelists working in military and health care settings, as well as faculty from SUNY Canton, Connecticut’s Wesleyan University and Ohio’s Kent State University.
This week’s virtual panel, “The Hackers are Coming! Winning a Cybersecurity War in an Election Year,” spotlighted three research areas related to election security, including the online spread of misinformation.
Traian Marius Truta, professor and associate chair of the Department of Computer Science at Northern Kentucky University, began his presentation to about 50 participants Thursday by breaking down the phrase “fake news.”
“Fake news,” as opposed to genuine news, can be understood as intentionally false or misleading information, which can be further categorized as clickbait or propaganda. Though satire, commentary and opinion-based news, regularly offered by invited guests on national television news networks, are not forms of “genuine news,” the spreading of incorrect information over social media is not typically the built-in, sole intent of those mediums.
Especially prevalent in the months leading up to the 2016 election, clickbait connects social media users to concocted stories as part of a “lucrative business,” he said.
Researchers have dubbed Veles, Macedonia, the 2016 “fake news factory of the world” after more than 100 pro-Trump websites with exclusively false information were traced to the city that year. Veles teenagers and young adults fabricated stories — that Mr. Trump slapped a man at a campaign rally for disagreeing with him, or that Pope Francis endorsed Mr. Trump for president, for instance — and created websites where such lies could live.
“Every click is probably a value of a fraction of a cent, but if you have enough people going there, or millions of people, then you can make hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Mr. Truta said. “Those people were not pro-Republican or pro-Democrat, they just wanted to get the money out of those clicks.”
A 2017 Wired magazine article describes one Veles 18-year-old, pseudonym Boris, making $16,000 between August and November 2016 alone, from two pro-Trump websites he created.
To facilitate spread, website creators like Boris match advertisements for pro-Trump websites, for example, to pro-Trump Facebook groups or other online communities.
“It may not be true, but you trust the person who sent it to you,” Mr. Truta said. “So you send it to someone else.”
Like Facebook, Twitter has been an effective “vehicle for spreading fake news” over the last several years, Mr. Truta said, with attackers creating websites resembling genuine news sites and populating the sites with false information. To fuel spread, he explained, an attacker creates several Twitter accounts to promote the sites and identifies other users who would likely believe the false information.
To combat online spread of misinformation, he said, especially about political candidates, policy and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fake news distribution on social media must be carefully monitored.
On Twitter, for example, efforts could include limiting the number of Tweets a new account may post, unless the account is verified as an official account of public interest, such as those belonging to an elected official, celebrity or organization.
Once the false information has been distributed, unusual account activity or changes in the frequency or method of content distribution become key to identification and blocking of fake news accounts.
“But there is a very fine line between targeting fake news while avoiding online censorship of news,” Mr. Truta said.
Currently, he said, the preferred method of handling false information posted to social media is company warnings.
Facebook posts or Tweets containing misleading or false information about election procedures, mail-in ballots or the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, are flagged by the respective companies. Depending on specific company policy violations, a post may be deleted or remain online with an attached warning about misleading content. Both Twitter and Facebook have set up election and COVID-19 resources where policies are outlined and verifiable information is linked.
SUNY Canton’s cybersecurity conference continues through the end of October, nationally recognized as Cybersecurity Awareness Month. To register for the Oct. 22 panel, “Crazy Life with a Connected Device,” watch previous panels or view the full conference schedule, visit canton.edu/hacking.
