WATERTOWN — The deadline has been extended to Dec. 2 for schools to apply to the Daniel J. Briggs Fund for Integrity.
The Fund for Integrity of the Northern New York Community Foundation has up to $1,000 available this year. It is available to schools to use to provide educational programs that raise awareness of bullying and support professional initiatives to educate school administrators, teachers, faculty and staff about bullying and ways to identify and prevent it. The fund is also available to schools to promote leadership development, student responsibility, respect and trust for the community.
“Daniel’s fund is available to support character programs and focused curriculum to raise awareness and build respect among students,” said Max DelSignore, Community Foundation assistant director.
Five grants totaling almost $3,000 have been awarded to schools since 2018 to increase student experiences with music, create campus-wide awareness campaigns and build student engagement and confidence.
All applications must be completed online through the foundation’s Grant Lifecycle Manager at nnycf.org/grants. Contact Mr. DelSignore at 315-782-7110 or max@nnycf.org. for more information. Awards for this grant will be determined in December and announced in January.
Daniel J. Briggs died unexpectedly in 2014 and the fund was established in 2015 by his family to foster change in local schools and combat bullying.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.