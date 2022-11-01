Deadline pushed to Dec. 2 for anti-bullying funding

Daniel J. Briggs. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — The deadline has been extended to Dec. 2 for schools to apply to the Daniel J. Briggs Fund for Integrity.

The Fund for Integrity of the Northern New York Community Foundation has up to $1,000 available this year. It is available to schools to use to provide educational programs that raise awareness of bullying and support professional initiatives to educate school administrators, teachers, faculty and staff about bullying and ways to identify and prevent it. The fund is also available to schools to promote leadership development, student responsibility, respect and trust for the community.

