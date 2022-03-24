POTSDAM — On July 1, Clarkson University will welcome its 17th president, Marc P. Christensen, who is now the dean of the Lyle School of Engineering at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.
Mr. Christensen will succeed Anthony G. Collins, who is stepping down as Clarkson’s president at the conclusion of the 2021-22 academic year, following 19 years of leadership at the institution.
Mr. Christensen, who earned his undergraduate degree at Cornell University, said he had been aware of Clarkson since those days and when he saw that the university was looking for its next president he was immediately interested.
His interest grew as he talked with the search firm and then the search committee.
“The further I got into it, the more enticing and exiting it was for me,” he said.
SMU has been Mr. Christensen’s only academic home. He started there as an assistant professor in 2002.
“I was fortunate enough to be involved in some of the early strategic planning of the school. I got to step into a leadership role as a department chair and eventually dean,” he said. “This has been an incredible experience for me. I am not somebody who moves between organizations lightly. I grow deep roots.”
Mr. Christensen earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering physics from Cornell in 1993, his master’s degree in electrical engineering from George Mason University in 1998 and his doctorate in electrical and computer engineering from George Mason University in 2001. He also participated in the Harvard Institutes for Higher Education Management Development Program.
Before his academic career, Mr. Christensen was identified by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency as a “rising star in microsystems research.” He began his professional career as a technical leader in BDM’s Sensors and Photonics Group, now part of Northrop Grumman Mission Systems. In 1997, he co-founded Applied Photonics, an optical interconnection company that provided hardware demonstrations for multiple DARPA programs. He holds 10 U.S. patents.
Mr. Christensen said he approaches leadership using three intertwined principals.
First, a leader must build trust.
“Organizations are fundamentally about people. Relationships matter. It doesn’t matter if you are running the most high-tech company in the world or a nonprofit or an institution of higher ed, this is ultimately a people business,” he said. “Building trust early on and continuously makes everything work so much better.”
Then he looks for feedback.
“Ideas get better through interaction,” he said. “If you think you’re the smartest person in the room and you have the right solution to everything, you are never actually going to improve on your ideas.”
Having people who are willing to push back is important and that goes back to the trusting relationships.
And, finally there must be transparency.
“You are never going to have every decision universally endorsed by everyone it impacts,” he said, “and since that’s the case, building up those trusting relationships over time and having people understand the motivation for the reason you’re making the decisions you are, makes it much easier for them to accept when the decision being made is one that they don’t completely agree with.”
The long tenure of President Collins gives the next leader of Clarkson some advantages, Mr. Christensen said.
“What I think is so critical about Clarkson and why it is positioned in such a strong way among all of the institutions of higher ed out there (is that) there is a real crisis of identity in higher ed. Many institutions, frankly, don’t know who they want to be,” he said. “When I look at Clarkson, I think it is an institution that knows who it is and it knows why it matters in the world and why it is important that it continues on the path that it has been on.”
Mr. Christensen pointed to Clarkson’s 97% job placement record and its graduates’ high starting salaries and high mid-career salaries as a result of the institution’s focus.
“Now you combine that with the social mobility recognition and the fact that they are taking people who are Pell (Grant)-eligible and first-generation college students and they are providing them access to this strong analytic mindset to go out and solve critical, important problems, and that is a recipe for truly making a difference in the world,” he said. “And I think the institution understands that.”
Mr. Christensen said there are opportunities to send that message out more broadly than it currently is.
Clarkson draws much of its enrollment from the Northeast, which is projected to have a declining number of high school graduates over the next decade.
Growth in the country will be in the South and West, where Clarkson has alumni who can be used to spread the word of the college and its mission, he said.
The members of the Board of Trustees are excited about bringing Mr. Christensen on board
“Marc’s passion for innovative teaching, collaborative multidisciplinary research, proven entrepreneurship, successful fundraising and community outreach is an excellent fit for Clarkson,” Thomas L. Kassouf, chair of the Board of Trustees, said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to welcoming him and his wife, Seema Christensen, to the Clarkson community this summer.”
“We are excited about the selection of Dr. Christensen to lead Clarkson,” co-chairs of the Presidential Search Committee, Trustees Georgia Keresty and Sanjeev R. Kulkarni, said in a satement. “The collaborative effort by faculty, student, staff and trustee members of the search committee, broadly augmented by inputs from our many constituent communities, has identified a next president well prepared to ensure Clarkson continues to excel beyond its 125 anniversary celebrated this academic year.”
Mr. Christensen and his wife will take up residence in Foster House on campus this summer. Mrs. Christensen has industry experience in engineering, and is now a ceramics artist looking forward to opening a new studio.
They have two children, Asha Christensen, a senior in college majoring in economics and philosophy at the University of Toronto, and Priya Christensen, also a graduate of the University of Toronto, who is now pursuing graduate studies in molecular and cell biology at the University of Texas at Dallas.
