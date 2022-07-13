The state Department of Environmental Conservation announced on Wednesday that it received a $150,000 grant to expand K-12 environmental education in the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River watersheds.
The grant, from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, is set to give middle schoolers within the Chaumont-Perch, Salmon-Sandy Creeks, Irondequoit-Nine Mile, Oak Orchard-Twelve Mile and Upper St. Lawrence watersheds the opportunity for place-based classroom and hands-on lessons. Five middle schools and an estimated 500 students will participate in a project, “A Day in the Life of the Lake Ontario/St. Lawrence River Watershed,” during the 2022-23 school year, according to a news release from the DEC.
“Encouraging environmental stewardship begins with a positive experience where participants are engaged and actively involved in developing solutions to address environmental problems,” said DEC Commissioner Basil B. Seggos. “The ‘Day in the Life’ program, which we’ve hosted for many years along the Hudson and Mohawk rivers, is now expanding to the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River watersheds, bringing students and teachers together for hands-on learning about local water bodies and ecosystems.”
Organizers are prioritizing invitations to schools with environmental justice concerns in these watersheds to participate in the events. A workshop for teachers and administrators is scheduled for Aug. 24, with a student summit to follow Oct. 4.
The program supports the general objectives of the Lake Ontario Lakewide Action and Management Plan and Cooperative Science Monitoring Initiative data collection.
“New York state is lucky to be located along the shores of two Great Lakes and State Parks is pleased to partner with this worthwhile program that will teach children about the important role Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence Seaway play in our state. It is so important that we all learn about why we need to protect our precious waterways,” said State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid.
As part of “Day in the Life” student summit events in 2022 in the Lake Ontario and Upper St. Lawrence River basin, students will take on the role of scientist as they complete lessons, collect data and monitor the results of their activities. Data will be made public as an educational tool for the students and a resource for the communities in the watershed.
Information on the “Day in the Life” project will be posted to the DEC’s Great Lakes Program website at dec.ny.gov/lands/25562.html. More information from the EPA is available at binational.net and epa.gov/greatlakes.
