POTSDAM — Clarkson University has received $24,917 in grant funding for a research project that will help restore and protect the health of New York’s Great Lakes and surrounding communities.
Clarkson University was one of five recipients of the grant, which totals $121,741, according to an announcement on Monday by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Great Lakes Research Consortium in Syracuse.
Andrew David, assistant professor of biology at Clarkson, will lead the university’s first-of-its-kind research project for the New York Great Lakes Basin and watershed. The research will assess the connectivity patterns of two established invasive species of snails — one that impacts largemouth bass populations in New York lakes and rivers, and one that is now the largest, most abundant snail in Adirondack lakes.
Their research will create a foundation for identifying the vectors that promote aquatic invasive species dispersal find potential barriers to help limit their spread.
The project will be carried out in collaboration with Dr. Kate Cleary, assistant professor of environmental studies at SUNY Potsdam.
Also receiving Great Lakes Research Consortium Small Grants were:
— Hobart and William Smith Colleges, which received $25,000 to lead an international team of researchers that will measure shifts in algal abundance, composition nutrients over the past century.
— Binghamton University, State University of New York, which received $24,035 to augment the New York State Geographic Information System database with an historical record of coastline changes along Lake Ontario in Niagara and Orleans counties.
— SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, which received $24,789 to test a combined technology process for detecting new and unknown water pollutants missed by traditional screening practices that target known contaminants.
— The Seneca Watershed Intermunicipal Organization, which received $23,000 to collaborate and evaluate optimizing the design of phosphorus sorption technology for deployment in agricultural settings in the Great Lakes region.
The small grants program is funded by New York’s Environmental Protection Fund.
The Great Lakes Research Consortium is an organization of 18 colleges and universities in New York, plus nine affiliate campuses in Ontario, Canada, dedicated to collaborative Great Lakes research and science education. Its small grants program provides funding for small-scale research projects that take initiating steps to address critical Great Lakes issues and establish baseline data to support larger applied research and demonstration projects.
“The Great Lakes Research Consortium is pleased to support a wide range of projects from across New York State to address important issues including invasive species, harmful algal blooms, changing water levels in Lake Ontario, the identification of new and emerging contaminants, and the use of phosphorus sorption technology,” Great Lakes Research Consortium Director Gregory L. Boyer said in a statement. “These small grant awards support first-of-their-kind and basic foundational research that is essential if we are to properly manage and conserve New York’s critical freshwater resources.”
“Our rapidly changing climate, coupled with increased threats from invasive species, nutrient pollution, and emerging contaminants, are challenging the health of Great Lakes ecosystems,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement. “The research grants announced today will help New York State delve deeper into the science of these problems and broaden our ability to address these and future challenges.”
