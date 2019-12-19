ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY — With the fall 2019 semester at its end, higher education institutions in Canton and Potsdam have recognized their December graduates.
From SUNY Canton, 177 students applied to graduate this December. The top five bachelor’s degree programs, by enrollment, are: at No. 1, healthcare management, followed by criminal investigation, management, funeral services administration and legal studies.
Among December associate degree recipients, liberal arts, criminal justice, individual studies, civil engineering technology and business administration had the highest enrollments. Those SUNY Canton students will be recognized at commencement ceremonies in May.
From Clarkson University, Potsdam, 134 students have fulfilled graduation requirements this semester. Those students have completed bachelor’s degree programs in mechanical, chemical, environmental and electrical engineering, biology and engineering and management.
Several occupational therapy students also completed their master’s degree programs this December.
A December recognition ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 21, at Clarkson’s Andrew M. Schuler Indoor Recreation Center.
Students from SUNY Potsdam and St. Lawrence University, Canton, also completed programs this semester, though they are grouped with May 2020 graduates or have already been recognized in May 2019, according to university officials.
