CANTON — Deep Root Center for Self-Directed Learning, 48 Riverside Drive, is offering daily summer programming through the beginning of September and is launching a new distance learning option in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With learning and curricular flexibility, Deep Root operates under a self-directed learning model through a home school legal framework. The center functions as an education and after-school hub for students ages 5 to 19.
This week through Sept. 4, Deep Root’s Exploration Station Summer Programs are hosted weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for kids ages 5 and older. As part of the center’s COVID-19 safety plan, the Canton location’s backyard, front porch and outdoor spaces will be used the majority of each day. Weekly and drop-in options are available, and the program is limited to nine total participants each day.
More and information and registration details for both the summer programming and Distance Learning are viewable on Deep Root’s website, deeprootcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.