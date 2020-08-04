Deep Root Center offering summer programming

Deep Root students participate in activities in January at the organization’s Lawrenceville location. Deep Root Center for Self-Directed Learning, with locations in Canton and Lawrenceville, is offering summer programming this month and launching a new distance learning program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — Deep Root Center for Self-Directed Learning, 48 Riverside Drive, is offering daily summer programming through the beginning of September and is launching a new distance learning option in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With learning and curricular flexibility, Deep Root operates under a self-directed learning model through a home school legal framework. The center functions as an education and after-school hub for students ages 5 to 19.

This week through Sept. 4, Deep Root’s Exploration Station Summer Programs are hosted weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for kids ages 5 and older. As part of the center’s COVID-19 safety plan, the Canton location’s backyard, front porch and outdoor spaces will be used the majority of each day. Weekly and drop-in options are available, and the program is limited to nine total participants each day.

More and information and registration details for both the summer programming and Distance Learning are viewable on Deep Root’s website, deeprootcenter.org.

