WATERTOWN — A private, local foundation has a funding issue, and it could be a good one for local nonprofit organizations.
Local philanthropist Jane E. Deline quietly cared for and supported many organizations and people when they needed help to overcome obstacles to achieve goals. When she died in 2014, a foundation was established, per her estate plans. That foundation is stepping away from that low-key approach, basically reminding people of its existence, mission and funds that are available to local nonprofits.
“The trustees thought it might be a good idea to remind the local nonprofit community that we’re here,” said Catherine Burns Quencer, one of the trustees on the Jane E. Deline Foundation board of directors. “We’ve been asked for more money then we give out each year, which is good. We want to make sure that people continue to ask, We want to spread it around, to where the need is.”
There are more funds to give away during the foundation’s current funding cycle.
The Internal Revenue Service requires that private foundations pay out at least 5% of the previous year’s average net assets for charitable purposes. Quencer explained how the foundation’s assets have recently grown, creating more funding opportunities to reach that 5% threshold.
Deline set up two separate charitable remainder trusts. “One of them completely terminated at the beginning of this year upon the deaths of the beneficiaries,” Quencer said. “The other distributed half of its assets to the foundation upon the deaths of two of the beneficiaries.”
Concerning this calendar year’s distributions, Quencer said, “We have to give away five percent a year, so right now, it looks like it’ll be about $365,000.”
She explained that the foundation also has $300,000 in “outstanding pledges.”
“We do those over a few years because they were larger amounts,” Quencer said.
The foundation has a Sept. 1 application deadline for grants, but trustees will consider emergency requests throughout the year made by nonprofits.
“A lot of them know we exist,” Quencer said. “Some of them have come back for several years and asked for money. Others, they’ll ask and if we don’t give them something one year they kind of give up on us. They never should.”
Jane E. Deline was born in Carthage in 1923, the only child of Marcella Colligan Deline and Ronald J. Deline. Ronald owned and operated Deline Construction Co. of Watertown. He died in 1986 at the age of 90. Marcella worked as a railroad telegrapher during World War I. In 1988, she and her daughter donated $15,000 to the YMCA so that children from low-income families could become members. In 2001, the 10,000-square-foot Deline Family Center opened as part of the Watertown Family YMCA’s Washington Street location expansion.
An educator, Jane Deline graduated from St. Lawrence University, Canton, and Syracuse University. She taught at U.S. schools in Germany, Japan, Australia and Venezuela before returning to Watertown where she taught chemistry and physics at Watertown High School for several years.
“She didn’t flaunt her wealth at all,” Quencer said. “But she was very devoted to the organizations she cared about.”
In addition to the YMCA, Deline’s most visible support of the community was the Old Newsboy Salvation Army Fund Raiser and Carthage Area Hospital.
“When Jane created her foundation, in her trust agreement, it supports those who fall between the cracks — the less fortunate, where there are funding gaps,” Quencer said. “It’s not like for civic things. We wouldn’t do, like, a pavilion in the park. But she did name particularly the Salvation Army, the YMCA and Carthage Area Hospital. They were organizations that her father had always supported and that she supported during her lifetime.”
Nonprofits must serve the citizens of Jefferson County to qualify for funding. “Some charities are multiple-county charities,” Quencer said. “They just have to assure that the funds that are asked for from us will be spent in Jefferson County.”
For examples, funds may be requested for one-time critical needs, seed money to create innovative programs to meet “unaddressed community needs” and ongoing support for programs that serve such needs.
The trust, Quencer said, started out with approximately $4 million. “Now we have like $7.3 million, depending on market forces.”
Grants the foundation has made total nearly $1.7 million.
Quencer, an attorney at Schwerzmann & Wise, 220 Sterling St., is one of five trustees on the foundation board. The others: Richard E. Poulsen, William G. Hartman, John J. Wheeler and Thomas E. Colligan.
Quencer was Deline’s attorney. “It was the most complicated estate plan I think I’ve ever done,” she said. “But it turned out great. It’s doing a lot of good. She’d be very pleased.”
The attorney has taken steps to ensure that Deline’s vision for her namesake foundation will continue for generations.
“Back in the days of VHS, we did a video of Jane, just for the trustees,” she said. “We wanted the newer trustees who come in, the people who didn’t know her, to be able to hear her own words, what she was trying to do.”
That videotape, Quencer said, is now copied to DVD and a flash drive. “As technology advances, we’re going to make sure future trustees hear her words. They’ll get to hear from her why she did it.”
Grant requests may be submitted to: Catherine Burns Quencer, trustee, P.O. Box 704, Watertown, N.Y., 13601, or by email to quencer@schwerzmannwise.com.
Specific grant request information must be submitted with applications. Contact Quencer for details at 315-788-6700.
