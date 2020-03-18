Dennis M. Kenney Middle School welcomes therapy dogs, cats

HANNIBAL - Therapy animals have recently been introduced to the environment at Dennis M. Kenney Middle School to provide additional support to students.
The initiative, spearheaded by teacher Jen Ruggio, is designed to offer comfort to those in need while also helping to reduce stress. Periodically throughout the school year, certified therapy dogs and cats from PAWS of CNY come into the building to interact with students and staff.
“The initial reaction from our teachers and students has been excitement,” Ruggio said. “Just by seeing the dogs in the hallways and classroom has brought joy to all of those involved. The students have loved petting and spending time with the dogs.”
Ruggio said she hopes the therapy visits will have a lasting impact on everyone involved.
“The social and emotional benefits of having pets in the classroom is becoming widely accepted and appreciated by all parties involved,” she said. “It’s really a win-win for students and teachers. It gives the students a moment in their day to just be a kid to just smile and pet the animal, and to also find comfort to something that is familiar to them.”
