SACKETS HARBOR — A military child, Deseree Y. Matthews attended Sackets Harbor Central School for about a month in Kindergarten before her family was stationed in Hohenfels, Germany for a few years; returning in third grade and continuing with the district through high school graduation. Following along with her family history of military service, Deseree has joined the Air Force with the hope of eventually working in an intelligence position.
Excited for graduation, Deseree said her family, which is pretty spread out, will all be coming together for the first time in about 10 years to celebrate her achievement. She is looking forward to spending time with them before shipping off to Texas for basic training July 12. When she leaves, she said those she has met through her time with Sackets will be what she misses most.
“We live close enough to Fort Drum where there’s always people coming and going,” she said. “I made some good friends, we’ve had some memorable class trips and stuff. I think I remember the people the most because we have such a diverse class, there’s so many different types of people, but overall we cohesively kind of just meld well.”
Deseree will spend two months doing basic training ahead of a 64-week course at the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California for Korean. The Defense Language Institute is a United States Department of Defense educational and research institution consisting of two separate entities which provide linguistic and cultural instruction to the Department of Defense, other federal agencies and numerous customers around the world. There, she will receive instruction in reading, writing and speaking Korean, as well as cultural aspects.
After that, she will have a three to six month program learning more on the intelligence side of things in order to eventually become a cryptologic language analyst.
“From there, that’s when I’ll really be working, so it’s kind of like I’m still doing school, going to like a college sort of but it’s through the Air Force,” she said. “I’ll be using the language that I’ve learned to probably talk to people overseas and get information for the US government. I would love to be stationed in Korea, obviously, because I’m going for Korean.”
She said she’ll be on the lookout for opportunities out there to travel and expand her understanding of the culture, learning firsthand. Though her father, Donald B. Matthews, Jr. was in the military for 24 years, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant before retirement, and she was partially influenced by his service career, she originally wasn’t sure she wanted to join with the military because it tends to be a bit strict and she is a very creative person.
A couple years ago, Deseree got into a South Korean boy band called BTS. This spring, she went to Las Vegas to see the band in person, her first concert. The band really glued her to the idea of Korean, making her push herself to learn the language on her own.
“I can speak, read, and write,” she said. “I’m not very good at conversation, obviously, because I haven’t talked to many people in Korean, but I’ve done a pretty good job by myself. Seeing the hard work that I put in, and also encouragement from my parents, has really put me on this path.”
