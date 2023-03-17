MASSENA — Although there’s been some change in some of their initial figures, Massena Central School District officials still plan to present voters with a 0% tax levy increase in their 2023-24 budget.
“We talked about this in Finance Committee. Finance Committee is recommending a 0% tax levy increase again this year. So I wanted to show you that and put that out as a recommendation to the full board,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady told board of education members during the second of three public forums on the budget proposal.
This would mark the third consecutive year with no tax levy increase, although the district’s estimated property tax cap for 2023-24 is 3.92%. That would raise $15,413,194 in property tax revenue, or $581,497 more than the 2022-23 levy. A 1% increase in taxes yields $148,317.
With one-house budgets passed this week, Mr. Brady updated board members on the latest budget news from Albany.
Under Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s budget proposal, Massena would receive $34,458,493 in foundation aid, an increase of $5,032,291, or 17.10%. Massena’s expensed-based aid would be $8,544,689, an increase of $735,688, or 9.42%. Because of the ongoing capital project, building aid is estimated at $6,752,375, an increase of $1,556,784, or 29.96%.
“The good news is both houses are approving of the governor’s proposal to fully fund foundation aid. This is the last of the three years of fully funding foundation aid. This is going to be the highest amount of aid to public schools in the history of the state. All schools will see at least a 3% increase in foundation aid. So, that’s good news,” Mr. Brady said.
However, he said, the amount of foundation aid was lower than they had originally anticipated in drafting the budget.
“The state aid that is in the proposal from the governor is based on a Department of Budgets calculation in November. Then, they recalculate on Feb. 15 to determine what will go in the final budget for foundation aid and other aids. Because inflation played a big factor in this previously and inflation has started to come down, there was a $130 million decrease in foundation aid. For Massena, that was about a $250,000 decrease in foundation aid for next year. But, given the amount of aid that we’re receiving, this is not going to have an impact on our funding,” Mr. Brady said.
He said both houses also included $280 million in funding for universal free meals for students. That had not been included in the governor’s budget proposal.
“As you know, during the pandemic, the federal government paid for school meals. Now, that has gone away this year. Both the Senate and the Assembly have put in for $280 million for school meals. Whether that will make it into the final budget, we’re not sure. But it’s in there,” he said.
While Gov. Hochul’s proposal calls for a 9.9% increase in total school aid, including a 12.8% increase in foundation aid and full funding of expense-based aid such as transportation and Board of Cooperative Educational Services programs, she had proposed that $250 million in foundation aid be set aside for “high-impact tutoring.”
“Both houses rejected the governor’s proposal to set aside money in our foundation aid for high-impact tutoring. We were concerned about that because it’s very prescriptive. It’s talking about (grades) three through eight math and ELA (English language arts) tutoring for X amount of time during the day and during the week. We’ll see what happens, but they have taken that out, which we appreciate. We feel our foundation aid should be able to be used for what we locally in our district need to use it for,” Mr. Brady said.
Both houses also agreed to increase the amount to districts for capital outlay projects to $250,000. Board of education members budget $100,000 in the school budget each year for capital outlay projects, smaller maintenance projects that are allowed under state law without waiting for a larger capital project.
“That was in there last year as well and didn’t make the final cut. We’ll see what happens. We’ve been lobbying for that increase for a while,” he said.
Projected revenues are $69,257,732, while projected expenses are $69,718,242, a difference of $460,510 which will be made up using the district’s fund balance.
“In the last budget (presentation) in February, it was $472,000 so we’re in good shape with our fund balance,” Mr. Brady said.
The board of education will be asked to adopt the budget on April 17, and another public hearing will be held on May 4. The budget vote is set for noon to 8 p.m. May 16.
