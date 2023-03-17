Massena district still plans 0% tax levy hike for school budget

Patrick H. Brady

MASSENA — Although there’s been some change in some of their initial figures, Massena Central School District officials still plan to present voters with a 0% tax levy increase in their 2023-24 budget.

“We talked about this in Finance Committee. Finance Committee is recommending a 0% tax levy increase again this year. So I wanted to show you that and put that out as a recommendation to the full board,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady told board of education members during the second of three public forums on the budget proposal.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.