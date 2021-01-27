NORFOLK — Because of COVID-19, it’s a challenge for Norwood-Norfolk Central School to participate in this week’s “Great Kindness Challenge,” but they’re forging ahead with an alternate way to celebrate kindness.
They’ve been invited to join in a new effort — a Love Links Paper Chain.
They’re asked to create a “Love Link” from paper and send it to Kids for Peace, which has an ultimate goal of collecting 1.5 million links of recycled/used paper with messages of love and hope for the world, translating to a 110-plus-mile paper chain to set a new Guinness World Record.
Norwood-Norfolk’s goal is to create 1,320 feet of paper chains.
“We can do a 1/4 mile of kindness,” Superintendent James Cruikshank said in his latest superintendent update.
The school started with a program called the Kind Coins fundraiser. Over time, the program evolved into the “Great Kindness Challenge.” In a typical year, the Great Kindness Challenge at Norwood-Norfolk raises money or other items for the less fortunate, and also raises awareness of kindness.
During one effort, approximately 80 fifth-grade students collected hygiene products for the Norfolk/Raymondville Food Pantry. When the week was over, they had amassed 302 items in five days.
They’ve also raised money to help build a medical facility and to help schools in Kenya. A year ago, they devoted the week to a “Kind Coins for Mexico” initiative, a fundraising effort to help build a school and friendship center in Tijuana, Mexico.
Reminders about kindness have also been abundant in the school. The middle and high school had a number of initiatives last year, including the “Kind Words Wall,” where teachers could put cards or sticky notes to commend students. Lockers were also decorated with inspirational magnets, and posters with messages like “One kind word can change someone’s entire day” were placed in the hallways.
Their efforts were recognized by the New York State School Board Association, which sent a letter to Mr. Cruikshank announcing that they were being recognized as a “Champion for Change” for kids.
The letter read, in part, “Every once in a while it’s nice to give a pat on the back, especially when the recognition is unexpected. The New York State School Boards Association initiated a program which we call ‘The Champions of Change’ in order to do just that. It has come to our attention that there is a creative program in your school district that deserves recognition.”
A colorful banner was presented to the school to hang in recognition of the program.
This year, with the coronavirus pandemic still a part of life, the district is participating in an effort to set a new world record by contributing to a paper chain that will stretch 110-plus miles.
Like others around the world, Norwood-Norfolk students are using recycled or reused paper to create a strip between 11 and 18 inches and 1½ inches wide, and decorate it with messages of love and hope for the world. The strip is then sent to Kids for Peace, a global 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was co-founded in 2006 by Danielle Gram, a high school honors student, and Jill McManigal, a mother and former elementary school teacher.
“While we cannot participate in the activities we’ve become accustomed to, we can still challenge ourselves to be kind,” Mr. Cruikshank said. “While we will miss the welcoming tunnels, hallway decorations, and thousands of kind acts that fill our school, we have found a way to participate in a variation of Kindness Week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.