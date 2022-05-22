DEXTER — Dexter Elementary students on Friday learned about bicycle safety, how to ride balance bikes, proper safety gear, and how to cross the road safely. A bike course and lemonade stand were set up for students to visit by grade. Teachers Mike K. Hartle and Annie Bedard planned the activity.
Mr. Hartle, a physical education teacher, said Friday was the big day to talk about street safety and how to cross the street properly and look both ways.
“Many parents don’t have the time or they’re afraid to teach children or don’t know how to teach their children,” Mr. Hartle said. “So this is a great opportunity for them to get the basic skills of being able to balance. This idea was originated from therapists who kind of brought it to me and the district was willing to fund our little idea and give us the opportunity to provide this life skill. And this is what it is, a life skill that they will be able to carry with them forever.”
Students were allowed to bring their own helmets, but the school also purchased helmets for those unable to purchase one.
Friday’s activity was a fun warmup for this week’s Field Day on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.