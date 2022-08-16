DEXTER — A tavern is accepting donations of school supplies to create supply rooms in the General Brown Central School District for teachers to use for students in need.
Willie’s Bulldog Tavern, a staple on Canal Street in Dexter since the early 1990s that specializes in crispy wings, has been taking in totes of school supplies donated by community members, thanks to Amanda L. Chapman. Ms. Chapman, tavern manager, got the idea to collect donations when she was recently shopping for back-to-school supplies for her 11-year-old, Addison. It’s her third cycle of buying school supplies; she’s done it for her 22-year-old son, Austin, and her 19-year-old son, Ayden.
“I struggled for years,” she said. “I was a single mom, so I know how expensive supplies and things can be. You want to try to have your kids have the best of everything even if that takes not buying groceries or less of them to get them what they need.”
Ms. Chapman, who was a teacher’s aide in the General Brown district for five years, wanted to do it a little differently. Instead of doing an open house where families in need grab supplies — which they do every year — she thought it might be better to create supply rooms at the schools. At open houses, she said, a majority of supplies can end up with one or two families and not much is left for the rest.
“I thought this would be a better option so the supplies are there,” she said. “Teachers can come and go if they see a child in need, and they won’t embarrass them in front of their peers. They can just go grab anything they might need.”
Ms. Chapman set out two totes in the tavern on Friday, one for supplies and another for snacks and non-perishable foods. By Tuesday, she already had to unload the totes twice. In less than a week, she has a folding table covered with crayons, glue, notebooks and other supplies.
She also set up an Amazon wish list, which can be found at wdt.me/WilliesDonations. People can buy supplies there and they will be shipped directly to Ms. Chapman.
Given the outpouring of support, Ms. Chapman wants to keep this going for years, and in the future begin asking for hats and gloves when winter weather comes around.
“People are amazing,” she said. “Obviously, I have this job to pay my mortgage, to raise my children and to send them to college, which it has. But when it comes to this, customers coming in and not staying and dropping off supplies, that is so heartfelt to me. I don’t care if they buy a drink.”
