PHOENIX - A school tradition continued at Emerson J. Dillon (EJD) Middle School recently as all students gathered in the gymnasium to participate in teambuilding events and learn about the “Dillon Way.”
The annual Dillon Way kickoff ceremony celebrates positive character traits and aims to create a unified student body through several activities. Teams, separated by grade level, learned about behavioral expectations and then worked together in the “Toxic Waste” and “Pipeline” exercises, which required students to rely on one another to complete the task. Other events included relay races and dodgeball, with a doughnut eating contest capping off the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.