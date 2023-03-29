Dion earns recognition for service to Phoenix schools

PHOENIX - When the Phoenix Central School District (PCSD) established the “Making a Difference Award” three years ago, it aimed to honor those whose actions have left a lasting impression on the district. This year’s recipient, Sheila Dion, has left an indelible mark on the greater PCSD community and was recently recognized for her contributions.
On March 8, the PCSD Board of Education presented Dion with the award, citing her unwavering support for the district, its students and staff. She spearheaded the Erin’s Angels program, which provides food every week to nearly 125 students who face food insecurity. In addition to taking on that monumental effort, Dion also empowers other women with her “Oswego Women Lead” organization.
