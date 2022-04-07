CANTON — A student at St. Lawrence University used their blood to graffiti satanic and antisemitic symbols on the walls of a restroom in Dean Eaton dormitory, according to an email to students from Hagi Bradley, vice president and dean of student life.
Mr. Bradley’s email informed students of “a disturbing situation” on campus early Sunday morning.
“We received a report that a member of our community cut themselves and used the blood from the cut to draw disturbing images (satanic and antisemitic in nature) on the walls of one of the Dean Eaton restrooms,” Mr. Bradley wrote.
In the email, he said the images have since been removed, are not tolerated on campus and “do not align with our institutional values.”
Mr. Bradley said the person responsible has been identified and has admitted drawing the images. He declined to disclose the student’s name for privacy reasons.
He said the student has been removed from campus and will not return for the remainder of the semester. Mr. Bradley emphasized that this was an isolated incident, and that there is no ongoing threat to the campus community.
In response to the incident, Mr. Bradley held an open forum Monday night with students and faculty to discuss mental wellness. He said the forum went well and will be the first of many.
He also said that students requested the location of the incident be “blessed” by SLU Chaplain Shaun Whitehead.
The university’s 24/7 crisis and counseling helpline is available at 315-229-1914 for “anyone who needs support after this troubling incident,” Mr. Bradley said.
“Please know that we care about you and that your health and safety are the most important things to us,” he said. “Take care of yourselves and of each other.”
