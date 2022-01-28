DiTullio named principal at BOCES Northwest Tech

OGDENSBURG – There is a new principal walking the halls at BOCES Northwest Tech, Ogdensburg.
On Monday, Massena native Kyle DiTullio officially began work as principal at Northwest Tech, replacing Stephen C. Putman who left BOCES to become the middle school principal at Ogdensburg Free Academy in December.
Northwest Tech serves seven area school districts including Ogdensburg Free Academy, Hammond, Hermon-Dekalb, Heuvelton, Lisbon, Madrid-Waddington, and Morristown central schools. Programs in its curriculum include automotive technologies, building trades, cosmetology, criminal justice, culinary arts, graphic communication, HVAC, metalworking, natural resources management and New Visions, formerly allied health.
DiTullio, a 2004 graduate of Massena, had been getting acclimated to the new location by coming one to two days a week for the last three weeks. He had just started as assistant principal at BOCES Seaway Tech in July before joining Northwest Tech as the principal.
“The first thing I have noticed is just how incredibly welcoming everyone has been. This seems like such a great group of people. Originally making the transition from public school into the CTE (Career & Technical Education) world it was one of the first things I noticed is just how welcoming, inviting and passionate the teachers are and that’s something I have noticed since accepting this position,” said DiTullio, “One of the things I am excited most about is what CTE does really well is challenging that traditionally held notion of what a successful student looks like.”
DiTullio said that he feels that success is “highly subjective” and that BOCES CTE programs are helping students find the right path.
“Traditionally we would look at success to being a high school student and they graduate with a Regents diploma and go right into a four-year college. We’re about exploring different pathways. Success is more I think defined by the destination rather than the path. There’s a lot of pathways to get there,” he said, “For some students its taking their GED and going into the military. For other students its about getting an apprenticeship or joining the workforce. That’s what we try to foster here.”
Being hired midway through the year, DiTullio said that he’s working to get to know the students, staff and programs as well as learn about the community of Ogdensburg.
“The big goal this year is to get through everything, keeping students safe, getting through all of the certifications and keep moving in a forward, positive direction at this point,” said DiTullio.
After graduating from Massena Central School, he attended SUNY Brockport for his under-graduate work and became a dual diagnostic counselor in Rochester before going back to school and becoming a school psychologist with a degree from the College at St. Rose, Albany. Most recently, he had been a psychologist at Massena Central School for four years. He then attended Niagara University and received his administration certification.
