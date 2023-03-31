MASSENA — When it comes to selecting instructional materials in the Massena Central School District, one of the areas that’s examined before making a final decision is how the content relates to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).
There’s also a plan in place if anyone has an objection to the materials being used in the classrooms. Board of education member Kevin F. Perretta had questioned the selection of instructional materials, and particularly how they relate to diversity, equity and inclusion content, during February’s meeting.
Nicole Charleson, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, said Policy 8110, Curriculum Development, Resources and Evaluation, guides the selection process. Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said they also follow guidance from Policy 8320, Textbook Library Materials and Other Instructional Materials.
“District administrators will work with instructional staff to develop,” Ms. Charleson said. “improve and evaluate the district’s curriculum. District administrators and instructional staff in an academic department may work together to develop recommendations related to their specific academic area. District administrators will work to ensure that curriculum is evaluated on a regular basis. Recommended curriculum changes will be presented to the superintendent for review and action.”
She said that when selecting instructional materials, she works collaboratively with building principals and Professional Development Committee (PDC) members.
“PDC members compile requisitions for ordering instructional materials, which is then reviewed by the building principals and the director of curriculum, instruction and assessment. The director then submits the requisition(s) to the business office for ordering,” Ms. Charleson said.
“The Professional Development Committee includes grade level leaders and department chairs,” Mr. Brady said. “Those are the representatives of each of our instructional departments, and they review these materials and they submit requisitions to the business office.”
That process is also used when adding “culturally responsive literature” to kindergarten through grade eight classroom libraries, Ms. Charleson said.
“The director of curriculum, instruction and assessment will work directly with the regional diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator to gather resources for PDC members to use when selecting books for their classroom libraries,” she said. “The addition of culturally responsive literature to classroom libraries ensures all learners are represented in the literature they are exposed to.”
Mr. Brady said school board members must also review and approve textbook requests.
“The board has to approve all textbooks, specifically when looking at culturally responsive literature for the K through eight libraries,” he said. “We’re also getting some guidance from the regional DEI coordinator on selections of books that would benefit our students, that they can see themselves because the purpose of DEI is to be able to foster a climate where all students feel like they’re included and see themselves in the materials and instruction.”
Policy 8330 addresses objections to instructional materials and offers protocols for bringing forth challenges to particular books and other items used for instruction.
“If anyone wants to challenge a book in a classroom, in a library, there’s also that process. According to the policy, if there is a challenge, that person puts it in writing and the superintendent forms a committee. That committee then reviews the material. If the complainant is not happy with the decision, there is an appeal up to the board of education,” Mr. Brady said.
