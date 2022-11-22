HANNIBAL - Although school was dismissed for the day, nearly 150 Dennis M. Kenney (DMK) Middle School students recently gathered after school to participate in a fun run.
On Oct. 17 and Oct. 18, students joined their classmates for the Second Annual DMK Cross-Country Invitational. The event was open to all students, with fifth- and sixth-graders participating the first day, followed by seventh- and eighth-graders the next.
According to DMK physical education teacher Dan Pawlewicz, who helped organize the event, each runner received a free T-shirt courtesy of the Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation.
“A special thank you to the foundation for giving the students at DMK a wonderful experience and keepsake T-shirt,” Pawlewicz. “This was a memorable event for all our participants, and they all did a wonderful job!”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.