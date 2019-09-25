WATERTOWN — The Thompson Park Zoo and Conservancy will host the Doc’s Clinic and Family Health Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Free admission will be given for one child per paid adult, with flu shots available for the whole family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will feature stuffed animal “check ups” for kids, live vet demos with zoo vet Dr. Madera, storytime with Flemy the Flu Monster, and local healthcare vendors.
