MASSENA — Christmas was truly a time of giving in the Massena Central School District.
Teachers donated homemade meals, the American Legion Post 79 Auxiliary adopted students, employees from Michels Corporation donated more than $3,000 to help needy families, and the list goes on.
High school teachers had volunteered to make the homemade holiday dinners for six families. They prepared lasagna, rolls, salad and cookies to provide hot Christmas Day meals to 22 students. Teacher Michael Chartrand delivered the meals to the families on Christmas Eve.
The American Legion Post 79 Auxiliary adopted 20 students from the district for the holiday. The students, who had been selected by their teachers and guidance counselors, received Christmas gifts.
The holidays were brighter for more students thanks to a $3,106 donation from employees of Michels Corporation. With the funding, teachers were able to purchase and deliver gifts for some students who were not receiving help elsewhere.
Also donating to the district were two Massena Central School students. Christine G. and Kaitlyn D. completed more than 50 hours each toward their Girl Scout Silver Award by making 125 mask lanyards that were shared with elementary school students.
The district also received a $4,000 donation from Tracey Bird to help support Community Schools efforts. The donation will allow the district to continue family home visits of kindergarten and seventh-grade students into the summer. It also will be used to help stock the J.W. Leary Junior High School food pantry.
The giving continued with a donation of nearly 200 masks by Norma LaPointe, and members of Massena Permanent Firefighters IAFF Local 2220 helped keep some students warm by donating new coats.
The United way of Northern New York also made a donation — four cases of Pull-Ups for a special education pre-kindergarten student at Nightengale Elementary School.
A $250 donation from Walmart will help seventh-grade students at the junior high.
A final donation was a drum set from Toby White of Waddington for the high school’s music department. The drum set has an estimated value of $2,500.
