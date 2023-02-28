Dot Foods supports Phoenix athletic program

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Central School District (PCSD) Athletic Department will have some new equipment thanks to a $7,250 donation from Dot Foods.

“Our goal is to use the funds to benefit as many Phoenix students and student-athletes as possible, which is why we are thinking about improving some weight room machines,” said PCSD Director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics John Jeffries. “We are extremely grateful for Dot Foods and their donation to help our athletic program.”

