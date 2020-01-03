Dr. Jim’s Chemistry magic show helps holiday fund

The eighth annual Dr. Jim’s Chemistry Magic Show raised nearly $400 in addition to many donated gifts to benefit the Potsdam Holiday Fund.From left are Steven Napolitano and Brandon Vuto, Clarkson student volunteers; Angie Peploski, Potsdam Holiday Fund board member; Jim Peploski, Clarkson professor; and Maurice Peploski, show assistant.
