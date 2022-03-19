CANTON — The Canton Central School District Board of Education received a first look at a draft budget for the 2022-23 school year Thursday night.
Superintendent Ronald P. Burke frequently reminded board members that they were looking at a draft budget that would likely be changed before its adoption and that many lines were purposely over budgeted.
“We plan for the worst, and hope for the best,” Mr. Burke said several times during his presentation.
Mr. Burke went meticulously through a 12-page spreadsheet with board members. The worksheet included numbers from the draft budget as well as actual numbers going back three years.
The draft budget calls for a $34.8 million spending plan which is up from $33.1 million in 2021-22.
Mr. Burke spent about 45 minutes explaining the plan to board members.
“As we begin the budget process we are always looking back and building from there,” Mr. Burke said. “We also look at what we currently have and what we need to maintain.”
The revenue side of the budget assumes a 2.96% property tax increase, which was the maximum approved by the board, Mr. Burke said.
“All told, we are looking at $31,057,491 in total revenue for next year,” Mr. Burke said. “And then when you go back to our expense sheet we are looking at a $34.8 million budget on $31 million in revenue. As we typically do, we are looking at going to the fund balance and using some reserve money to balance that out.”
Bridging the nearly $3.8 million budget gap with reserve money comes on the heels of a 2020-21 budget that used just under $3 million in reserve money, Mr. Burke said.
“That’s not a great history, That’s not the history we want to keep repeating,” Mr. Burke said. “We need to get that number down, but we also have a job to do next year and that is to educate our children, hopefully post pandemic, and get our children caught back up to where we need to be.”
There is still some work to be done on the plan, Mr. Burke said.
“This is a draft budget and we will still continue to fine-tune numbers as they come in,” Mr. Burke said. “We will be getting those out to you as they come in.”
The board will hold a budget hearing during its May 5 meeting. The public budget vote will be held on May 17.
