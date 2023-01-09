OSWEGO - The last appearance of 2022 at the Oswego Public Library’s Christmas Party wrapped up another great year for Oswego Bookmobile. Board members Alice Barry, Alison Anderson, and Susan McBrearty were on hand to help parents and caregivers select free books for their children. A holiday event was put on by the library’s Children’s Room Director Cathryn McVearry and staff. Children and adults did activities, visited with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and tasted treats.

Oswego Bookmobile helped children select 5,063 books to keep as their own in 2022. Driving Books Home delivered 3,659 books to the neighborhoods and parks where children live and play. This summer literacy program ran for seven weeks in July and August. A healthy snack was provided in partnership with the Oswego City School District’s Summer Food Program. With funds from a NYS Youth Development Grant through Oswego City/County Youth Bureau, STEAM activity bags were put together by Oswego Bookmobile Literacy Specialist and board member, Hope Mazuroski and assembled with the assistance of Literacy Assistant Alexis Cornelius and Americorps Volunteer Manager Grace Hoffman. STEAM activity bags were supplied to 664 children and their families.

