OSWEGO - The last appearance of 2022 at the Oswego Public Library’s Christmas Party wrapped up another great year for Oswego Bookmobile. Board members Alice Barry, Alison Anderson, and Susan McBrearty were on hand to help parents and caregivers select free books for their children. A holiday event was put on by the library’s Children’s Room Director Cathryn McVearry and staff. Children and adults did activities, visited with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and tasted treats.
Oswego Bookmobile helped children select 5,063 books to keep as their own in 2022. Driving Books Home delivered 3,659 books to the neighborhoods and parks where children live and play. This summer literacy program ran for seven weeks in July and August. A healthy snack was provided in partnership with the Oswego City School District’s Summer Food Program. With funds from a NYS Youth Development Grant through Oswego City/County Youth Bureau, STEAM activity bags were put together by Oswego Bookmobile Literacy Specialist and board member, Hope Mazuroski and assembled with the assistance of Literacy Assistant Alexis Cornelius and Americorps Volunteer Manager Grace Hoffman. STEAM activity bags were supplied to 664 children and their families.
Oswego Bookmobile participated in events such as Leighton Elementary School’s Family Literacy Night, Oswego YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day, H. Lee White Maritime Museum Lake Ontario Waterfront Festival, Oswego Home School Association Science Fair, Assemblyman Barclay’s Summer Reading Challenge, Oswego County Federal Credit Union Movies in the Park, Youth Bureau Candy Bar Bingo, Lions Club Craft Show and more. Children selected books to read at these appearances as well.
Fundraisers organized in partnership with Friends of the Library were a necessary source of funds for both organizations. The community’s support of the spring pancake breakfast at Oswego Elks and the countdown to summer daily raffle event in June is appreciated by Friends of the Library as well as Oswego Bookmobile.
The new vehicle is on order. The ongoing supply chain issues that began with the pandemic have caused an unavoidable delay in the delivery of the new bookmobile. It is now expected in late 2023 or very early 2024. A celebration for the whole community will be held when it arrives.
Oswego Bookmobile is busy planning the 2023 season which will be organized around the 2023 Summer Reading Theme “All Together Now.”
For more information about Oswego Bookmobile, visit the website at www.oswegobookmobile.org or the Facebook page @Oswego Bookmobile
