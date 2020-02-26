Drone club enables Phoenix students to take learning to new heights

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.