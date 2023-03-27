Drone course takes MACS students to new heights

Students practice their piloting technique with drones while MACS LAN Technician James Rhinehart, at left, looks on recently during drone technology class at Mexico High School. The course aims to allow students to earn their FAA licenses while learning about piloting and the technology behind the drones.

MEXICO - The sky’s the limit for a new course offered by Mexico Academy and Central School District (MACS).

Mexico High School’s drone technology class is helping students working toward earning their official drone licenses through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.