Dunn brings career exploration to the forefront in Hannibal schools

HANNIBAL - With a focus on preparing Hannibal students for success after graduation, high school principal Stephen Dunn is deploying additional resources for the 2021-22 academic year.
Dunn has more than 25 years of experience in education, including seven with the district. During his career, he said he has focused on providing graduates with the tools needed for lifelong success.
“This year, one of my goals is to develop a comprehensive seventh through 12th grade career exploration program that culminates in the development of a career plan after graduation,” Dunn said. “This program will help point students in the right direction after they graduate.”
In addition to the career development focus, Dunn will also continue to handle various administrative duties and work to maintain positive relationships with students, to ensure they are active participants in their education.
“We are a district that puts students first,” Dunn said. “As high school principal, I embrace that philosophy. The relationships we build with our students, and this new career exploration piece are critical in that mission. I’m looking forward to implementing the career program and I can’t wait to see our students benefit from it in the future.”
