OGDENSBURG — For the first time, school resource officers (SROs) will be at all three facilities in the Ogdensburg City School District when it opens for the 2023-2024 school year on Thursday.

“The kids know what’s going on around the country. They know that gun violence is very real and that there are times when the schools, I don’t like to use the term but are under attack. So they know generally the role the SRO is to keep them safe,” said Ogdensburg City School Superintendent Kevin Kendall, “That makes our parents, our guardians, a little bit less on edge.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.