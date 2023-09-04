OGDENSBURG — For the first time, school resource officers (SROs) will be at all three facilities in the Ogdensburg City School District when it opens for the 2023-2024 school year on Thursday.
“The kids know what’s going on around the country. They know that gun violence is very real and that there are times when the schools, I don’t like to use the term but are under attack. So they know generally the role the SRO is to keep them safe,” said Ogdensburg City School Superintendent Kevin Kendall, “That makes our parents, our guardians, a little bit less on edge.”
Ogdensburg Police Officer and K-9 handler Ryan Polniak will be the SRO for Ogdensburg Free Academy while Ashley Streeter will handle duties at Kennedy Elementary School. Officer Andrew LaFlair will be the SRO for the first half of the year at Madill Elementary School, replaced in the second half by Daniel Hollister.
During the 2022-2023 school year, Officers Andrew Layng and Charles Shaver provided SRO duties at OFA. Bringing SROs to each school stemmed from discussions with the district’s Safety Committee that consists of parents, students, Board of Education members, administrators, teachers and law enforcement, according to Kendall.
“They are the ones that said – ‘We want an SRO in every building,’” he said.
The Board of Education liked the idea and moved forward with funding. Kendall said that former city manager, Mohideen F. Buharie, saw the need and vision and credited him with making the proposal a reality when the City Council moved forward with providing the officers.
“We either work together or we work apart. We know it’s not going to work when we are not working together,” said Kendall, “It’s a partnership.”
The SROs this year bring experience to the position, according to Polniak, who is in his 13th year as a police officer.
“We’re bringing experience and I think that’s a huge part to this program, but I think our big goal aside from just the safety and security, is we’re trying to use that platform to earn the respect of the kids. I don’t think it’s as easy to just say ‘we’re here, we’re law enforcement, show us respect,’” said Polniak, “I think that in doing all the things the school wants us to do, some of the other things that we would like to do as officers with the school are just being here and interacting with the kids and earning their respect will be a big portion of what our end goal is.”
Assistant Superintendent Brooke Reid said that the SRO presence goes beyond that of providing safety measures to the district.
“A lot of the research shows that if one adult steps into a child’s life, they can make a huge difference in their path and being a police officer is interesting and engaging to a student. It could be only one or two kids that form a relationship and it changes their life. You never know,” said Reid, “The more people we have come in and be there for kids, the better.”
The district is still looking into what contributions the SROs can provide in the classroom beyond the DARE program, but Kendall says the staff welcomed the officers last year and will once again this year.
“Teachers have been very, very welcoming to our officers,” said Kendall, “Just getting into our classroom and reading to the kids can be a positive.”
Kendall said that having SROs on staff provide much needed guidance. He pointed to last year’s swatting incidents that occurred not only in Ogdensburg, but across the county, state and country.
“I went to school to be a math teacher and a school administrator. I did not go to school and I am not trained in tactical response to threats. So just like everybody else in school, if I have a question in regards to the social, emotional well-being of a child I go to a counselor or social worker,” Kendall continued, “If we need assistance on how to respond to an emergency situation or a threat situation we go to our folks who are trained to do that. So for parents that piece of mind, knowing there is somebody there helping us to respond to these instances, because we know they are not going away. We’re hoping to be able to be able to effectively manage and secure the facilities when these things happen and then respond appropriately to the situation to determine if the threat was real or a non-threat situation.”
