Early Childhood Alliance comes together in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – Integrated Community Planning, Inc. Executive Director Brandy Koproski; Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Education Services Director Janice Scott; and CiTi BOCES Instructional Support Services Staff Development Specialist Carri Waloven have invested their time over the last 18 months to establish an Early Childhood Alliance (ECA) in Oswego County.
Richard S. Shineman Foundation Director Chena Tucker, Oswego County Administrator Philip Church and NYS Office of Children and Family Services Regional Office Manager Briane Tice have also committed to serve as members of the alliance’s executive committee.
ECA of Oswego County will coordinate collaborative efforts across community-based organizations, educational institutions, health care providers and businesses to develop a united, comprehensive infrastructure of care across the county for children from birth to age five.
High quality child care and pre-K programs are strategic investments in a community and have been shown to provide a high return on investment – not only for the child, but for parents as well. Research has shown that for every dollar invested in high quality early childhood education, society gains up to $7.30 in economic returns over the long term.
Accessible early childhood programs and services yield both short- and long-term benefits and economic development. The overall goals and objectives of the ECA will directly impact the health, well-being and safety of children throughout the county from birth to age five.
To learn more about the ECA or how to get involved, email Brandy Koproski at bkoproski@icpoc.org.
