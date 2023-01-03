Early Childhood Alliance comes together in Oswego County

Stakeholders across the county have come together to form an Early Childhood Alliance in Oswego County. The group will collaborate to develop a united, comprehensive infrastructure of care for children from birth to age five. Pictured from left are: Around the table are Oswego County Administrator Philip Church; Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Education Services Director Janice Scott; Integrated Community Planning, Inc. Executive Director Brandy Koproski; CiTi BOCES Instructional Support Services Staff Development Specialist Carri Waloven; and Richard S. Shineman Foundation Director Chena Tucker. For details, email Brandy Koproski at bkoproski icpoc.org.

OSWEGO COUNTY – Integrated Community Planning, Inc. Executive Director Brandy Koproski; Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Education Services Director Janice Scott; and CiTi BOCES Instructional Support Services Staff Development Specialist Carri Waloven have invested their time over the last 18 months to establish an Early Childhood Alliance (ECA) in Oswego County.

Richard S. Shineman Foundation Director Chena Tucker, Oswego County Administrator Philip Church and NYS Office of Children and Family Services Regional Office Manager Briane Tice have also committed to serve as members of the alliance’s executive committee.

