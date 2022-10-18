Early Childhood Education students learn about child abuse through Child Advocacy Center

MEXICO - CiTi Career and Technical Education Early Childhood Education students recently learned about child abuse, child sex trafficking, what it means to be a mandatory reporter of abuse and how to recognize the signs and risk factors associated with various forms of child abuse during a guest presentation.

Students spoke with an Outreach, Prevention, and Education Advocate with the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) of Oswego County during their class time.

