Early Childhood Education students learn about child abuse through Child Advocacy Center

MEXICO - CiTi Career and Technical Education Early Childhood Education students recently learned about child abuse, child sex trafficking, what it means to be a mandatory reporter of abuse and how to recognize the signs and risk factors associated with various forms of child abuse during a guest presentation.
Students spoke with an Outreach, Prevention, and Education Advocate with the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) of Oswego County during their class time.
The students heard some tough statistics. For instance, one in 10 children will be abused before the age of 18. While the data is a hard truth, the presentation aimed to help prepare students to better serve children in their future careers by being aware of the signs.
The CAC is a safe, child-friendly site where members of the multidisciplinary team of Oswego County gather to assist child abuse victims and their families. CAC is a non-profit 501c3 organization. Their mission is to provide a safe, child-friendly environment that supports the investigation, prosecution, and treatment of child abuse.
