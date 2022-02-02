Educator, author and activist Angela Davis to speak at Oswego on Feb. 9

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Rain...mixing with snow overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain...mixing with snow overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.