Edwards-Knox Central School class leaders
RUSSELL — The 2023 class leaders at Edwards-Knox Central School, Russell, are Marin McIntosh, valedictorian; and Keyleigh Allen, salutatorian.
Marin McIntosh
Miss McIntosh, daughter of Linden and Merry McIntosh, has a grade point average of 96.25 and will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors, augmented by distinction of Mastery in science.
She completed 10 college credit-bearing courses. Among honors received are Outstanding Performance and Outstanding Honor Roll, Academic All-Star Award, RIT Creativity Medal and Scholarship, Russell Sage Award, Scholastic Silver Key Award, St. Bonaventure Bonnie Scholar and Reilly Scholar Awards, and University of Rochester Bausch and Lomb Science Award.
She is a member of National Honor Society, student government and yearbook committee, serving in several leadership positions.
Miss McIntosh plans to attend SUNY Plattsburgh to major in English education.
Kayleigh Allen
Miss Allen, daughter of Scott and Penny Allen, has a grade point average of 95.46 and will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors, complemented by demonstrated Mastery in science
She completed eight college credit-bearing courses. Among honors received are Outstanding Honor Roll distinction, RIT Computing Medal and Scholarship, Russell Sage Award, and St. Bonaventure Bonnie Scholar and Reilly Scholar Awards.
She is a member of student government and National Honor Society, serving as an officer, and serves as class treasurer; and participated in soccer, softball and basketball.
Miss Allen plans to attend SUNY Delhi to major in nursing and play softball.
