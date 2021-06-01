RUSSELL — The 2021 class leaders at Edwards-Knox Central School are Morgan Wheat, valedictorian; and Shea Cicciarelli, salutatorian.
Miss Wheat, daughter of Bill Wheat and Danielle Wheat, Edwards, has an academic average of 93.38. She will graduate with an Advanced Regents diploma with Mastery in Science.
She is a member of National Honor Society, serving as treasurer; and serves as class president. Among awards received are an Outstanding Performance Award and Best Effort Awards in several subjects. Miss Wheat participated in concert band, All-County Band, Area All-State and New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA). She was named a 7 News Academic All-Star and Arts All-Star.
An artist, she took first place in high school painting in the 2020 Remington Arts Festival Student Art Competition, sponsored by Traditional Arts in Upstate New York (TAUNY).She participates in varsity swimming and cheerleading, earning individual Scholar Athlete Awards for both and All Northern 2nd Team for cheerleading.
Miss Wheat plans to attend SUNY Potsdam to major in early childhood education.
Miss Cicciarelli, daughter of Lisa Cicciarelli, Edwards, has an academic average of 93.16. She will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Honors. She is a member of National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society.
Among awards earned are Outstanding Performance Award and Best Effort Awards in several subjects. Miss Cicciarelli was named a Top Achiever at Southwest Technical Center, Gouverneur, where she studies metal working technology. Maintaining the highest average in her class each semester for two years, she passed the Department of Transportation welding exam on her first attempt; earned 10-hour OSHA certification and 10-hour SP2 safety training certification and Overhead Welding certification.
Miss Cicciarelli will begin a career in the welding fabrication field.
