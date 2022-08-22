MASSENA — One of the school districts that left the St. Lawrence-Lewis Health Insurance Consortium has been welcomed back.
Massena Central School District Superintendent Patrick H. Brady, the district’s representative on the consortium, told board of education members that the Edwards-Knox Central School District asked to return to the consortium.
“Edwards-Knox has asked to come back after leaving, and they’ve been welcomed back into the plan. You may see more of that coming down the road,” Mr. Brady said.
The district’s return to the consortium was effective Aug. 1.
The Canton, Edwards-Knox, Ogdensburg, Madrid-Waddington, Heuvelton and Morristown school districts had withdrawn from the plan. Morristown put in its notification by April 30, 2021, so it could leave the plan by July 1, 2022.
That left 12 participating districts and the St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services in the consortium.
Mr. Brady said that during the fourth-quarter meeting of the consortium, they learned that the workers’ compensation and health insurance plans were in good shape financially.
The workers’ compensation plan this year “went out with a 0% rate adjustment and that was sufficient,” Mr. Brady said. “The current liability is $2.44 million, which is a 6% reduction over the liability reported at this point last year. The fund balance is in good shape as well for the workers’ compensation plan, so that’s good news.”
“Last year we saw a significant downturn in paid claims in follow-up to the pandemic shutdowns,” he added. “There is a slow return to normal, but the 0% rate adjustment in place for the upcoming plan year appears to be more than adequate.”
The health insurance plan was equally on solid footing, he said, noting that the plan had completely paid off the “run-out claims” associated with the districts that withdrew from the consortium.
“They went out this year with a 3% increase, which is less than half of what the national rate is for increases in health insurance rates. We expect that unless something changes, that will continue in the next couple of years,” Mr. Brady said. “The plan has increased its fund balance by $12.1 million since the 2018-19 plan year so that the plan has monies in reserve to face any potential increased claims in the future and still have monies set aside to ensure very reasonable increases in premiums for the foreseeable future.”
