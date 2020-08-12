HERMON — Edwards-Knox Central School officials are planning to have students back five days a week, but not immediately with the start of the school year on Sept. 8. However parents can opt to have their children take part in remote learning from the home.
“At the high school, we anticipate students will return on Sept. 8 on a hybrid schedule,” high school Principal Amy Sykes said during a virtual community forum on Tuesday.
She said students in grades seven through nine would initially attend Monday through Wednesday. There is no Monday session on Sept. 7, Labor Day.
Students in grades 10, 11 and 12 would initially come in on Thursday and Friday.
“We will repeat that pattern again the following week. Then hopefully, on Sept. 21 we hope to be bringing all seven through 12 students into the building. If that does not happen, we will notify parents and we will continue with our hybrid schedule,” Ms. Sykes said.
Students who are attending Career and Technical Education programming through the Board of Cooperative Educational Services will attend every day.
They’re also inviting any special education students to attend every day to receive the support services they need and attend classes in person.
She said they’re planning orientation sessions for grades seven through 12. They would pick up students with buses, bring them to school and have about two to two-and-a-half hours of individual class group meetings.
The high school will have a new schedule this year, with the introduction of semestering for all students in grades seven through 12. Ms. Sykes said that will reduce the amount of classes the students take part in to help provide a smoother transition into the new school year.
They are also implementing a new learning management system platform that would allow students to log in and have access to every class they are taking in one location.
‘We’ve made some strides to really reduce the anxiety and stress the students and their parents might have been experiencing so that it’s much easier for students to locate all that information in one place,” she said.
Elementary Principal Lura Hughes said students in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten will be separated into morning and afternoon groups. They expect to have the listing of morning and afternoon groups by the end of the week.
“They will attend in person for the school year, but it will be a reduced day. We are shortening the day,” she said.
Both groups of students will continue to ride the bus, although parents have the option of dropping their child off at school.
“We do anticipate this will continue for at least the first 10 weeks of the school year. We’ll reach out to parents prior to the 10-week marking period, which is approximately November. We will be able to share with parents whether or not we will be continuing with the half day or the reduced schedule at that point or whether we will be moving to a full day of instruction,” Ms. Hughes said.
All students in grades one through six will attend in person, with a shortened week for the first two weeks. Friday would be a remote instruction day for all students during that time.
“We do anticipate that as of Sept. 21, tentative, of course, we will be taking our pre-k and kindergarten students and continuing with the reduced schedule. At that point we’re anticipating the return for all students five days a week. It’s all contingent upon what everything looks like,” she said.
“I feel like we’ve put a lot of pieces in place for our students at this point to be successful. We’re hoping for a smooth transition and start to the school year. We know it was a difficult end in March” when students went to remote learning, Ms. Hughes said.
Superintendent Erin Woods said, like other school districts, they will be requiring students and staff to wear masks all day, with the exception of while they’re eating and during mask breaks. They may also have an opportunity to take off their masks if they’re outside and socially distanced.
Ms. Woods said she’ll be creating a list of Frequently Asked Questions based on the input they received on Tuesday, and that will be posted on the district’s website.
