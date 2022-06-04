CANTON — The Canton Central School District Board of Education approved tenure nominations for eight teachers during its last meeting on June 2.
“This is truly one of the highlights of all of our board meetings each year when I get to introduce our candidates for tenure,” Superintendent Ronald P. Burke said.
Mr. Burke said it was an outstanding tenure candidate class.
“They are an absolutely amazing group that is coming from an amazing faculty,” he said. “It is hard to believe that this group makes that faculty even better but that is exactly what we are facing tonight with our candidates for tenure.”
The new tenured faculty are:
■ Emma Akins, elementary teacher
■ Kristi Fellion, special education teacher
■ Bridget Hall, music teacher
■ Emilie Murphy, speech/language teacher
■ Ellen Recinos, French teacher
■ Deana Renwick, science teacher
■ Kelly Smith, elementary teacher
■ Nicole Streit, teaching assistant
“An outstanding group of candidates for tenure,” school board president Victor N. Rycroft said at the conclusion of Mr. Burke’s presentation. “Thank you for choosing Canton Central School.”
The Board of Education voted unanimously to grant tenure to all eight candidates.
The vote was followed by a short reception and celebration for the teachers.
