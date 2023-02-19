EJD students earn character education awards

PHOENIX - Emerson J. Dillon (EJD) Middle School students were recently lauded for embracing various positive character traits and earned a celebration in their honor.
The fifth-grade “yellow team” was treated to a breakfast pizza party and had a chance to play games and interact with their peers as a result of the recognition. They gathered in the school cafeteria where staff and administration were on hand to congratulate them for exhibiting gratitude, kindness and responsibility.
