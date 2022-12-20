EJD students explore potential professions at career day

Students explore careers in science and biology with teacher Phil Rizza during EJD’s career day.

PHOENIX - Young minds got to explore a few different potential future jobs of interest to them as Emerson J. Dillon Middle School (EJD) in Phoenix hosted its annual career day with dozens of area professions represented.

After completing a survey in advance of the event to select their preferences, students then had a chance to learn from experts in their fields.

