EJD students explore potential professions at career day

PHOENIX - Young minds got to explore a few different potential future jobs of interest to them as Emerson J. Dillon Middle School (EJD) in Phoenix hosted its annual career day with dozens of area professions represented.
After completing a survey in advance of the event to select their preferences, students then had a chance to learn from experts in their fields.
In total, more than 40 professions welcomed interested young minds to explore different possible career avenues. This annual event allows students to see nearly a dozen presentations throughout their years at EJD.
“We always hear so much positive feedback from our career day and this one was no different,” said EJD school counselor Kathleen Barber. “So many kids could not stop talking about their favorite session or what they want to be when they grow up.”
“We want to thank the professionals who came out for the event along with the support of the staff and admin team for making the event such a success every year.”
Event organizers noted there was something for everyone between jobs in trades, armed forces, sciences, health services, veterinary science, the arts, small business owners, law enforcement and many more.
The Student Services Department helped plan and put together the event.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.