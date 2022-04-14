EJD students perform spring concert

PHOENIX - Emerson J. Dillon students recently performed in the seventh and eighth grade and select bands concert.
Under the direction of David Frateschi, the Phoenix students performed a variety of pieces for their mid-winter concert, which took place during Music in Our Schools Month. They even performed hits from the musical Hamilton.
The evening also marked the return of the select band, a concert band composed of students in grades five-eight who have demonstrated high ability in music.
